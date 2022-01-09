Firefighters called to E. Iowa house fire, find 2 bodies

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) - Firefighters who responded to a house fire in the eastern Iowa city of Riverside found the bodies of two people inside.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in Riverside. The Washington County Communications Center says that when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Firefighters recovered two bodies, which were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. Riverside is a community of 1,100 people about 13 miles south of Iowa City.

