Advertisement

Firefighters called to E. Iowa house fire, find 2 bodies

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Iowa (AP) - Firefighters who responded to a house fire in the eastern Iowa city of Riverside found the bodies of two people inside.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. Saturday at a home in Riverside. The Washington County Communications Center says that when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Firefighters recovered two bodies, which were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. Riverside is a community of 1,100 people about 13 miles south of Iowa City.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Omaha Police have arrested Joseph Petree in connection with an arson Friday morning, Dec. 7,...
Suspect accused in Omaha apartment fire to be booked for 1st-degree arson
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Friday Jan. 7 COVID-19 update: CHI Health urges double-masking; treatments in limited supply
1 killed, 2 injured in southwest Omaha crash
6 News Exclusive: Hy-Vee hero on gunman’s plea

Latest News

Legends Comics & Coffee moving to new location after 10 years
PLCS Board of Education addresses questions at retreat
1,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, long lines at Oak View Mall again
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Saturday Jan. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 1,848 cases since Friday