David’s Morning Forecast - Sunshine returns today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong north winds pulled in much colder air overnight, dropping morning lows into the single digits north of I-80, with temperatures around 10 south of I-80. Wind chills have fallen in the 0 to -10° range to start the day, so be prepared for frigid conditions during the morning hours. We will see plenty of sunshine today, along with winds that will be calming down so conditions will improve for the afternoon. It will still be chilly though, with high temperatures only topping out in the upper 20s.

Omaha's Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

More sunshine is on the way for Monday, but north winds will return keeping us feeling pretty chilly. Highs on Monday likely only top out in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees once again. A north wind at 5-10mph will likely produce wind chills in the low teens in the morning, improving in the afternoon with lighter winds.

A welcomed and somewhat prolonged warm-up is still on the way for the middle of the week. Southerly flow and sunshine on Tuesday should help to boost temperatures well above average, topping out in the low or even middle 50s for much of the area. The warmth will stick around for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 50s each day. Conditions should remain dry through most of the week, ahead of another cold front moving through Friday into the weekend which will cool things back down closer to where we typically are in the middle of January.

5 Day Forecast (WOWT)

