David’s Evening Forecast - Cold overnight, warming this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies returned to the metro today, but conditions remained cold with highs only in the middle 20s. We will stay quite cold this evening, with temperatures sliding back into the teens after sunset. A south breeze may drop wind chills into the single digits at times, but winds will not be as strong as the last couple of days. Another push of colder air will push in by morning, dropping low temperatures to around 12° in the metro.

The workweek kicks off on a cold note, with wind chills in the single digits. We will see plenty of sunshine once again Monday, but it still stays chilly with highs only climbing into the mid and upper 20s for the metro. Monday night is not quite as cold, with lows closer to 20 degrees.

Omaha's Monday Forecast (WOWT)

The warmer trend finally kicks in on Tuesday, southerly flow helping to push high temperatures well above average. We should top out in the low to mid 50s on Tuesday. It may cool slightly Wednesday, but temperatures will still be around 50s. Mid-50s are possible Thursday, as the warmer trend continues. Another storm system will pass by the area on Friday bringing rain and snow to the Midwest. Right now, it appears most of that precipitation will stay away from the metro, leaving the metro dry. However, temperatures will cool back to more typical January levels.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.