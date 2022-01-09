Advertisement

21st ranked Iowa beats the Huskers in a shootout 95-86

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In front of 8,415 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Iowa used a 61% shooting performance to beat Nebraska 95-86. Caitlin Clark scores at least 30 points for the third straight game, she put 31 on the board in this one.

Sam Haiby led the Huskers with 18, Jaz Shelley added her fifth double-double. Also Alexis Markowski started again and scored 14 points.

The Huskers played the majority of this game chasing the Hawkeyes, they only led for 24 seconds after Ashley Scoggin hit a three-pointer for a 79-78 fourth-quarter lead. Iowa Junior McKenna Warnock tied her career-best three-pointers made in the first half, shooting 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and a perfect 6-for-6 in the first 20 minutes of play. Warnock broke her three-point record with 7:25 left in the third quarter.

Both teams head to the state of Indiana next, Nebraska will be in Bloomington Thursday, that same night Iowa will be at Purdue.

