1,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, long lines at Oak View Mall again

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Long hours once again for the wait at Nomi Health at the Oakview Mall testing site Saturday.

“Coming in I was expecting it to be long. I’ve probably been here since about 9:40 ish so about two hours. It’s been long. It’s been a long wait,” said Nick Schnitzer, waiting for a test.

Nomi sites in the Omaha metro closed early on Wednesday and Friday because of cold weather. Thursday, they were closed all day long.

Despite that—Douglas County still reported over 1,800 new cases Saturday. Those stuck in line say Saturday is the longest they’ve ever waited for a test.

“It just keeps going. This is the first time it’s been out this far, I think. I started at the entrance back over here but it just keeps going. You’re never not going to be busy here I think,” said Haley Paul, waiting for a test.

Some waiting in line tell 6 News they’ve been searching for a place to get tested all week.

“I’ve tried a lot of different places in the last two, I’d say last night and today but this is the only place I can think of to go at this point. Most pharmacies are booked so there’s nothing else to do really,” said Schnitzer

They say just knowing they’ll get a test makes the wait worth it.

“I actually looked at the Douglas County Health page. Everything else is really appointment only and I don’t mind waiting here for two-three hours because I’d rather not risk it basically. But, everywhere else is appointments only and it’s really, really hard to get one, even then,” said Paul.

Nomi says because of the volume of tests being performed right now—you should expect an additional 24-hour delay on your results.

