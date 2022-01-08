Advertisement

Wichita police find man fatally shot inside crash vehicle

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police are searching for suspects after finding a man fatally shot inside a crashed vehicle.

Police say the shooting happened in northeastern Wichita around 2 a.m. Friday, when several people reported hearing shots fired in the area.

Arriving officers discovered a sport utility vehicle that had crashed into a home’s detached garage and found the driver, 22-year-old Clemente Camarillo, inside with several gunshot wounds. Police say Camarillo died at the scene.

Police say a 25-year-old man who was a passenger in the SUV was not injured. Investigators believe one or more people in another car opened fire on Camarillo’s SUV and that the shooting was targeted.

