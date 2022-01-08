Trey Palmer transfers from LSU to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trey Palmer who has deep roots in Louisana and played for LSU is coming to Nebraska with two years of eligibility. This is a move that would not have happened without new Huskers Wide Receivers coach Mickey Joseph, who also made the move from Baton Rouge to Lincoln.

Palmer started five games last season, caught 30 passes for three touchdowns. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Tigers. Trey will bring top-end speed to the Huskers after winning multiple track state championships in Louisana, not all sprinting state championships are equal, doing it in Louisana is a big deal.

Coming out of high school Trey was a four and five-star recruit, depending on who you ask, at the time he choose LSU over Alabama and others.

This is the second commitment in two days for the Huskers offense, Casey Thompson from Texas announced his decision yesterday. Palmer joins a receiving corps that has a lot of potential. Omar Manning and Zavier Betts both flashed at times last year, if they can find consistency in 2022 with a new coordinator, they would make a much-needed bigger impact.

