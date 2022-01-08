Advertisement

Trey Palmer transfers from LSU to Nebraska

LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer (33) waits for a kickoff during an NCAA college football game...
LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer (33) waits for a kickoff during an NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trey Palmer who has deep roots in Louisana and played for LSU is coming to Nebraska with two years of eligibility. This is a move that would not have happened without new Huskers Wide Receivers coach Mickey Joseph, who also made the move from Baton Rouge to Lincoln.

Palmer started five games last season, caught 30 passes for three touchdowns. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Tigers. Trey will bring top-end speed to the Huskers after winning multiple track state championships in Louisana, not all sprinting state championships are equal, doing it in Louisana is a big deal.

Coming out of high school Trey was a four and five-star recruit, depending on who you ask, at the time he choose LSU over Alabama and others.

This is the second commitment in two days for the Huskers offense, Casey Thompson from Texas announced his decision yesterday. Palmer joins a receiving corps that has a lot of potential. Omar Manning and Zavier Betts both flashed at times last year, if they can find consistency in 2022 with a new coordinator, they would make a much-needed bigger impact.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Omaha Police have arrested Joseph Petree in connection with an arson Friday morning, Dec. 7,...
Suspect accused in Omaha apartment fire to be booked for 1st-degree arson
1 killed, 2 injured in southwest Omaha crash
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Friday Jan. 7 COVID-19 update: CHI Health urges double-masking; treatments in limited supply
6 News Exclusive: Hy-Vee hero on gunman’s plea

Latest News

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Texas quarterback headed for Nebraska
Tate Odvody
Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Tate Odvody
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Villanova returns the favor against Creighton 75-41, Jay Wright’s 500th win
Nebraska forward Lat Mayen (11) passes the ball as Michigan State forward Marcus Bingham Jr....
Despite 12 steals, Huskers lose 79-67 at Michigan State