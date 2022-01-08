Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Low clouds are tough to shake but it will be the warmest in a while

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds have moved in from the south this morning bring with them the potential for some fog, mist and isolated slick spots. By 11am or so, that threat will end as temperatures warm above freezing.

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

The warmest day we’ve had in a while is on the way this afternoon but that won’t happen with much sunshine. I worry the morning low clouds will be very tough to get rid of for most of us and more clouds are likely to move in from the west later this afternoon. Still a high near 40 is likely in the metro area.

Cold Front Later Today
Cold Front Later Today(WOWT)

A cold front will move through later this afternoon and flip our south winds to the north for the night time hours. Once that happens we’ll likely see gusts up near 40 mph tonight.

Wind Tonight
Wind Tonight(WOWT)

After the gusty winds drive our temps down into the teens for Sunday morning, the rest of the day will be much calmer. Highs will jump to near 30 degrees Sunday afternoon. Similar highs are likely Monday.

3 Day Planner
3 Day Planner(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Omaha Police have arrested Joseph Petree in connection with an arson Friday morning, Dec. 7,...
Suspect accused in Omaha apartment fire to be booked for 1st-degree arson
1 killed, 2 injured in southwest Omaha crash
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Friday COVID-19 update: CHI Health urges double-masking; treatments in limited supply
Man sentenced for sex crime aboard 2017 Denver flight above Nebraska

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha's Saturday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Warming to start the weekend
Warming to start the weekend
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Still cold this morning but warmer air is moving in