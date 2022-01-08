Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Low clouds are tough to shake but it will be the warmest in a while

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds have moved in from the south this morning bring with them the potential for some fog, mist and isolated slick spots. By 11am or so, that threat will end as temperatures warm above freezing.

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

The warmest day we’ve had in a while is on the way this afternoon but that won’t happen with much sunshine. I worry the morning low clouds will be very tough to get rid of for most of us and more clouds are likely to move in from the west later this afternoon. Still a high near 40 is likely in the metro area.

Cold Front Later Today (WOWT)

A cold front will move through later this afternoon and flip our south winds to the north for the night time hours. Once that happens we’ll likely see gusts up near 40 mph tonight.

Wind Tonight (WOWT)

After the gusty winds drive our temps down into the teens for Sunday morning, the rest of the day will be much calmer. Highs will jump to near 30 degrees Sunday afternoon. Similar highs are likely Monday.

3 Day Planner (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.