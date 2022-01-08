Advertisement

Omaha man pleads guilty to starting fatal 2019 fire

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 8, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man faces up to 70 years in prison for a 2019 fire that killed his wife.

Carl Bohm, 68, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson and attempted first-degree assault in a plea deal with prosecutors. In exchange, a third charge was dropped.

Bohm admits he started the fire that damaged his home and injured his wife and daughter. His wife died from her injuries after more than two years in the hospital.

According to court documents, Bohn had previously threatened to burn down the house and a protection order requested by his wife was dismissed.

