New Nebraska prison study presented to lawmakers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state of Nebraska either needs to fix or build a new prison.

That’s the conclusion of a new study just released to state lawmakers. The study says it would cost at least $220 million in upgrades to extend the life of the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

If not that, then the other option would be to build a new $1,500 bed prison. Six sites are being explored and they’re in Douglas, Dodge, and Lancaster counties.

So a prison could come to the Omaha metro.

A key criteria for a site collection is proximity to a population to support staffing.

