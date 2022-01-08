One dead after crash on I-80, westbound lanes closed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All the westbound lanes on I-80 westbound are closed Saturday evening due to a fatal crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital. It’s confirmed one person is dead.

It was reported earlier that one is in critical condition, and one is in serious condition. The crash happened on I-80 at 60th Street.

All traffic is being forced to exit at 60th street which is causing major delays. The on-ramps from 42nd and 60th to I-80 Westbound are also closed.

Drivers can get back on the interstate at 72nd. It’s suggested to use an alternative route.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-80 is closed at 60th street due to a crash. All traffic must exit the interstate. Expect major delays, find alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/v4o7qLc01G — David Koeller (@dkoellerwx) January 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.