Fremont Police Department adds mental health co-responder

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Each day Fremont police officers are responding to a wide range of calls.

“They do have to be the counselors, the psychiatrists, and everything,” said Rachel Wesely, Fremont Police co-responder.

Now officers will have some help from Rachel Wesely. She is Fremont Police Department’s first mental health co-responder.

“What happens is in a lot of the calls that we go to it’s not simply a criminal matter, right or wrong. A lot of times there’s a mental health component to it,” Chief Jeff Elliott, Fremont Police Dept.

Wesely is already out on the streets responding to calls with officers. She’s there to help with everything from residents with substance abuse issues, to dementia patients and those with suicidal thoughts.

Her main job - to help find resources for those in need.

“We know it works to reduce hospitalizations, unnecessary hospitalizations, and sometimes we can divert from the jails, as well,” said Wesely.

Chief Jeff Elliot says that just a few years ago the department had a grant where they had Wesely working as a partner responding to the same types of calls.

But when grant money ran out—the program stopped.

“After we got some experience doing it and we found out how beneficial the position is and in particular, Rachel was to the department, my staff was clambering saying hey we have to find a way to bring this person back,” said Chief Elliott.

Wesely is now full-time after the city council agreed she was an asset to the community. She now has her sights set on helping to grow the program.

“I say the sky is the limit. I would like to see it expand in the future. Ideally, we could have an entire unit.”

