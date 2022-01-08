David’s Evening Forecast - Cold blast overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Stubborn low clouds and patchy fog kept temperatures on the cooler side around the metro today. Highs only topped out in the middle 30s around town. Just to the west, a little more sunshine helped to push temperatures into the 40s for Fremont and Columbus. Just as quickly as the thaw arrived, another blast of cold air is on the way tonight. A cold front will move through the metro between 7 and 8pm, bringing strong north wind gusts of 30 to 35mph. Temperatures will fall into the 20s by 10pm, with overnight lows near 11 degrees. Wind chills may briefly drop below zero early Sunday morning.

Overnight Wind Chills (WOWT)

The good news is that behind the cold front, skies will clear out. That means sunshine will return for Sunday, though it will still be chilly. High temperatures in many spots will likely only reach the upper 20s, a high right around 30 in the metro. Sunny skies stick around for the start of the workweek, though Monday remains chilly with highs still in the low 30s.

A welcomed and more prolonged warm-up is expected by the middle of next week. A strong push of warmer air will arrive on Tuesday, helping to push high temperatures into the low to middle 50s. The warmth will linger for several days, with highs in the 50s expected for Wednesday and Thursday as well. Temperatures will cool a bit by the upcoming weekend as a storm system passes by to our south. Conditions look to remain largely dry through most of next week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.