Advertisement

Authorities: Beware of vapes, gummies in some Kansas stores

(Mark Lennihan | AP Images)
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSION, Kan. (AP) - Confusion is clouding the legality of vapes, gummies, teas and other products that include a chemical cousin of marijuana’s main intoxicating ingredient.

A recent Kansas attorney general opinion, court decision and law change have raised questions for prosecutors and law enforcement as the products, which are frequently sold in smoke shops and even gas stations, proliferate.

At issue is a chemical called delta-8 THC that is billed as producing a milder high than the better-known delta-9 THC. Delta-8 is often marketed as being legal even where marijuana is not.

That argument stems from the fact that most delta-8 is synthesized from CBD, a popular non-intoxicating chemical that’s prevalent in hemp, a form of cannabis that Congress legalized in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Omaha Police have arrested Joseph Petree in connection with an arson Friday morning, Dec. 7,...
Suspect accused in Omaha apartment fire to be booked for 1st-degree arson
1 killed, 2 injured in southwest Omaha crash
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Friday Jan. 7 COVID-19 update: CHI Health urges double-masking; treatments in limited supply
Man sentenced for sex crime aboard 2017 Denver flight above Nebraska

Latest News

Omaha man pleads guilty to starting fatal 2019 fire
Wichita police find man fatally shot inside crash vehicle
3 Day Planner
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Low clouds are tough to shake but it will be the warmest in a while
Rusty's Morning Forecast