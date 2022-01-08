6 News Exclusive: Hy-Vee hero on gunman’s plea

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man has agreed to plead guilty to charges stemming from a shooting at Hy-Vee in 2020.

6 News spoke with the man who tackled the active shooter inside the store.

It was nearly two years ago on March 17, 2020, when Tom Wenzl stopped at a Hy-Vee store near 180th & Q to pick up some boxes.

“I parked right in front, walked right past the drive-thru, didn’t notice anything, walked inside the door and heard ‘pop, pop.’”

He thought someone was setting off fireworks.

“I saw this kid shooting in the drive-thru and so I ran back in and started yelling ‘gun, shooter!’”

Investigators say 21-year-old Jacob Muhle was firing a gun into cars, the Hy-Vee Pharmacy drive-thru, and the Hy-Vee building. Muhle eventually made his way inside the store not knowing Tom was waiting for him.

“I got down on my belly and looked up, underneath the rack and I could see him walking this way and I just got up and was like ‘alright, let’s do this…let’s party!’” said Wenzel.

Tom tackled Muhle to the ground and stopped him from killing or wounding anyone.

”I got him into a rear naked choke and I started choking him out, and he just kept saying ‘you’re not a hero, you’re not a hero!’ and I’m like ‘dude, why did you do this? Why?”

Tom still doesn’t know why Muhle opened fire on Hy-Vee that day and today Muhle agreed to plead guilty to six of 11 counts relating to the incident. Tom was ready to testify and believes Muhle suffers from mental illness.

”This kid is going to end up going to prison…I’ve got a lot of friends who have been in prison. I know some people who went through federal time and state time and all that and not very good decisions they’ve made in their life. And he’s gonna get in there and he’s going to get ate up.”

Tom saved countless lives that day and is hoping Muhle’s will somehow be spared when he’s sentenced in March.

“I mean…just give him something to try and learn from. Give him an education.”

Jacob Muhle pleaded guilty to two counts of discharging a firearm at an inhabited building, two counts of terroristic threats, one count of first-degree attempted assault, and one count of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Five other charges were dropped.

He’s facing more than 200 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on March 10.

