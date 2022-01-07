Advertisement

Texas quarterback headed for Nebraska

Casey Thompson
Casey Thompson(Brett Baker/KOLN)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers are making major changes this off-season: Friday, Head Coach Scott Frost landed a highly recruited quarterback for Nebraska’s upcoming season.

Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson is the newest recruit in Lincoln. With his experience in Austin leading a big-time program, he should be more than prepared for the situation here, where the Huskers need to win.

This past season was an up-and-down situation for Thompson. He won the starting job in Week 3 but was later benched in November.

The numbers are good — very encouraging. And with the hundreds of players that have been in and out of the portal this season, he is one of the better quarterbacks out there — considered by many as one of the best 15 available this season.

No doubt, this is a good get for Nebraska.

