Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Still cold this morning but warmer air is moving in

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Air temperatures are a bit warmer this morning but they are still cold in the single digits. Wind chills will likely be in the single digits below zero most of the morning too. The good news is that warmer air will be moving in all day sending our highs into the lower 20s.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

The bad news is that the south wind that helps warm us today will also increase all day and keep our wind chills in the single digits. Gusts out of the south will hit 30 mph by the end of the day.

Friday Winds
Friday Winds(WOWT)

That wind will continue most of the night into Saturday morning gradually sending more warmth and some moisture our way. Perhaps enough moisture to see some low level fog and mist in the morning Saturday. That could be enough to cause a few slick spots early on before warming into the 40s by the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Colder air starts to return then Saturday night and will be in the area again Sunday. Highs likely won’t reach 30 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

Warmer highs in the 40s and 50s are expected by the middle of next week!

