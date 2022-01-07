One person in serious condition after house fire in Omaha neighborhood
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Friday morning.
According to the release, one person was in serious condition and taken for burns when crews went to a home near North 50th & Wirt Street. Officials say there were heavy flames when arriving at the scene.
The fire was under control in under 15 minutes and there’s a total estimated dollar loss of $37,500.
