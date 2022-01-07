Advertisement

One person in serious condition after house fire in Omaha neighborhood

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire Friday morning.

According to the release, one person was in serious condition and taken for burns when crews went to a home near North 50th & Wirt Street. Officials say there were heavy flames when arriving at the scene.

The fire was under control in under 15 minutes and there’s a total estimated dollar loss of $37,500.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Man sentenced for sex crime aboard 2017 Denver flight above Nebraska
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Jan. 6 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths, more than 1,500 new cases in Douglas County
Omaha-metro teachers’ unions call on cities to enact mask mandates
1 killed, 2 injured in southwest Omaha crash

Latest News

Casey Thompson
Texas quarterback headed for Nebraska
Omaha's Saturday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Warming to start the weekend
Warming to start the weekend
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of an elephant calf — the first for...
Omaha zoo welcomes its first elephant calf
BREAKING: Fire destroys house in Omaha, everyone accounted for
BREAKING: Fire destroys house in Omaha, everyone accounted for