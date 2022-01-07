Advertisement

Omaha zoo welcomes its first elephant calf

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of an elephant calf — the first for...
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of an elephant calf — the first for the zoo. The newest arrival made its entrance at about 11:33 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, 2022.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed an African elephant calf Friday morning.

This is the first elephant born at the Omaha Zoo and officials say the calf was born at 11:33 a.m. by Kiki, an 18-year-old African elephant. It’s unknown of the gender and weight.

The 21-year-old father, Callee, arrived at the zoo in 2019. A second African elephant calf is expected to arrive this winter as well.

Kiki was under a 24-hour watch on Thursday by the Animal Care Staff when they detected a continual drop in her progesterone levels, indicating labor was on the way according to the release.

Visitors can give a warm welcome to the calf when the Elephant Family Quarters reopen with a timed ticket. The Elephant Family Quarters is closed for the staff to monitor bonding, maternal behaviors, and nursing.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Man sentenced for sex crime aboard 2017 Denver flight above Nebraska
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Jan. 6 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths, more than 1,500 new cases in Douglas County
Omaha-metro teachers’ unions call on cities to enact mask mandates
1 killed, 2 injured in southwest Omaha crash

Latest News

Casey Thompson
Texas quarterback headed for Nebraska
Omaha's Saturday Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Warming to start the weekend
Warming to start the weekend
BREAKING: Fire destroys house in Omaha, everyone accounted for
BREAKING: Fire destroys house in Omaha, everyone accounted for