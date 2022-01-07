Advertisement

Omaha gunman pleads no contest to 2018 officer-involved shooting

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested for shooting an Omaha officer changes his plea.

John Ezell Jr. withdrew his not guilty plea on Thursday and pleaded no contest to four felony counts including attempted assault on an officer and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

On Sept. 11, 2018, Ezell was a passenger in a car that was stopped by gang unit officers near North 30th and Laurel, just blocks away from Miller Park.

Ezell got out of the car and started shooting at the officers. One officer, Ken Fortune, was hit on the microphone to his radio but was still able to take the driver of the car into custody.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Man sentenced for sex crime aboard 2017 Denver flight above Nebraska
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Jan. 6 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths, more than 1,500 new cases in Douglas County
Omaha-metro teachers’ unions call on cities to enact mask mandates
1 killed, 2 injured in southwest Omaha crash

Latest News

CHI Health moves to double masking
CHI Health moves to double masking
Council Bluffs eyes part of infrastructure money
Council Bluffs eyes part of infrastructure money
Omaha gunman faces amended charges
Omaha gunman faces amended charges
New Nebraska prison study presented to lawmakers