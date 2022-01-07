Omaha gunman pleads no contest to 2018 officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested for shooting an Omaha officer changes his plea.

John Ezell Jr. withdrew his not guilty plea on Thursday and pleaded no contest to four felony counts including attempted assault on an officer and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

On Sept. 11, 2018, Ezell was a passenger in a car that was stopped by gang unit officers near North 30th and Laurel, just blocks away from Miller Park.

Ezell got out of the car and started shooting at the officers. One officer, Ken Fortune, was hit on the microphone to his radio but was still able to take the driver of the car into custody.

