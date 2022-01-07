Man sentenced for sex crime aboard 2017 Denver flight above Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man was sentenced in a federal court Thursday for having sex with an incapacitated person while aboard a flight from Denver to Indianapolis.

Ian Wagner, 39, formerly of New Haven, Ind., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard to 18 months in prison followed by six years of supervised release with special conditions. He was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the victim.

According to a U.S. Attorney’s Office report, Wagner was seated next to an 18-year-old woman who had fallen asleep aboard the Oct. 6, 2017, flight. She later told authorities she awoke to find Wagner rubbing her inner thigh with his hand and retreated to the plane’s lavatory for some time.

At some point during the flight, the victim had taken a photo of Wagner for identification purposes, according to the report.

“The geolocation data associated with the photograph indicated that the plane was flying over Hastings, Nebraska,” the report states, explaining why the case was prosecuted in Nebraska.

The victim said that when she exited the lavatory, she attempted to find another seat on the plane but was advised that the flight was full. When she returned to her seat, she said Wagner had a jacket on his lap and his hand was moving underneath it. He then made eye contact with her and lifted the jacket, exposing himself to the victim and continued masturbating while staring at hear for “more than five minutes,” the report states.

The victim filed a complaint with the airline two days later and reported it to authorities in the following weeks, and the FBI investigated.

