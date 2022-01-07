Advertisement

Man accused of stealing bleachers, dragging them with his car

By Lee Peck and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Officers with the Mobile Police Department pulled over a 60-year-old man who was spotted dragging a set of stadium bleachers with his car.

According to WALA, Michael McClellan is accused of taking the bleachers from Lyons Park in the middle of the day.

It is unclear why the man allegedly took the bleachers, but they have since been returned to the park.

McClellan was arrested and charged with first degree property theft.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Man sentenced for sex crime aboard 2017 Denver flight above Nebraska
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Jan. 6 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths, more than 1,500 new cases in Douglas County
Omaha-metro teachers’ unions call on cities to enact mask mandates
Nebraska DOT considering closing major access points to South Omaha

Latest News

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Pediatric hospitals are seeing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announces birth of first child
Former governor Andrew Cuomo didn’t speak during the hearing, which lasted just a few minutes.
Judge dismisses groping case against former NY Gov. Cuomo
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule