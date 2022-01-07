Knicely done: Omaha couple set to celebrate 75 years of marriage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marge Workman first spotted the man who would become her husband on an Omaha City Bus. They were teenagers barely old enough to drive.

“I liked him even though he was ornery,” she said in an interview with 6 News. “I figured out his bus route to school with the help of a friend.”

That was the beginning of a relationship that has passed milestone after milestone. Since Al and Marge tied the knot at age 18 and 17 respectively, they have celebrated their 25th (Silver) wedding anniversary, 45th (Ruby) anniversary, and 50th (Gold) anniversary.

Another big occasion is almost here, their 75th (Diamond) wedding anniversary is January 11, 2022.

The Workman’s are in their 90′s and still enjoy independent living on their acreage near Kennard, Nebraska.

“God has been very good to us, very good,” said Marge who still prepares three meals a day and drives the two of them into town when necessary.

Al is a retired Omaha firefighter who once fell three stories from a burning building.

“That laid me up for some time,” he said, a man of few words now because of a health issue that requires a constant stream of oxygen.

Together Al and Marge raised seven children and enjoy 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

“Family is everything,” said Marge. “I send a card for every birthday.”

“That’s why I’m broke,” chimed in Al from his easy chair in the living room.

On a shelf in the kitchen are the twin coffee cups that they received from one of their kids on their wedding anniversary two years ago.

The inscription on Al’s cup: “73 years of wearing the pants in the family.” Marge’s cup reads: “73 years of letting him think that.”

Early congrats to Al and Marge on a remarkable 75 years of marriage.

Knicely Done!

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.