Iowa man pleads guilty to illegal internet sales of steroids

(KFDA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally selling more than 300,000 of doses of steroids and other drugs via the internet over about a three-year period.

Federal prosecutors based in Cedar Rapids said in a news release that 57-year-old Jon Stidham, of McClelland, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to illegally deliver, distribute or dispense methyltestosterone — a synthetic male hormone testosterone — via an online animal pharmacy called Kennel Supply.

Stidham also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to introduce misbranded drugs into interstate commerce with intent to defraud or mislead and to commit mail fraud.

