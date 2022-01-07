Iowa congresswoman hosts roundtable meeting with mayors discussing infrastructure projects

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Congresswoman Cindy Axne hosted a roundtable meeting with mayors from southwest Iowa. Axne wants the smaller communities to have a chance to get their hands on some of the funds under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Axne presented some projects that would qualify for the funds including public transportation and high-speed internet.

Some of the smaller towns are still trying to come back from devastating floods. The mayors of those towns say the infrastructure dollars mean nothing unless they can repair and build levees around their towns.

Hamburg was hit hard by the 2019 flood. City leaders say everyone knew these high waters would come and wreck their town and no one did anything to prevent it.

“You have to have prevention, not just disaster funding...it’s like it’s that stupid ok it’s that stupid,” said Mayor Cathy Crain.

“You’re absolutely right, we shouldn’t have had that problem to begin with.”

Hamburg Mayor Cathy Crain says she needs big money to fix the town’s levee system and if that’s not done, nothing else matters.

Met w/ #IA03 mayors from Council Bluffs, Farragut, Glenwood, Hamburg, Pacific Junction, Shenandoah, Sidney, Stanton, & Red Oak today to discuss the overdue investments in infrastructure that’re on their way to fix SW Iowa’s bridges, roads, water systems, & expand rural broadband. pic.twitter.com/k0G84ZbfsR — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) January 7, 2022

“Getting all three certified, getting one new one built, and getting another one raised that’s about $70 million...and that’s probably conservative.”

“We’ve talked to the governor about it and I said to her if we’re not going to do this, let’s just stop everything we’re doing cause there’s no reason to keep new businesses into town and for businesses to repair themselves after having 18 foot of water in our town from March until September.”

The Mayor of Pacific Junction has the same problem and the life of his town depends on proper levees.

“You’re giving us all this money that hanging over us but we can’t use it so until we get the levees accredited, we’re pretty much at a standstill,” said Pacific Junction Mayor Andy Young.

Axne admits repairing and building levees might not qualify for the infrastructure funds.

“There’s a high possibility on these federally authorized levees that this funding does not work towards those are overseen by FEMA and the Corps of Engineers manage them so that’s a whole differently bailiwick so to speak.”

Axne says she will look into the issues facing the two small towns to find out if there’s any way to help the mayors who are fighting for the future of their towns.

