Hy-Vee gets a helping hand by Tally the Robot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is Tally. The newest employee at the Hy-Vee on 180th and Q.

It’s quite the spectacle at the store

“We’re pretty excited about it.”

The robot travels throughout the aisles three times a day scanning the shelves. When it sees an item that needs to be restocked, it sends an alert to employees.

The goal is to give you a better experience.

“We want to be able to take care of customers daily. Full shelves is one component of that and Tally can help us with that but it allows us to free up our workforce to be able to help our customers,” said Hy-Vee Store Director Brandon Lampkin.

Tally can also tell when products are in the wrong place or have the wrong price.

There are just five different Hy-vee stores testing out the robot.

They’ve had it for about three months. It has multiple cameras on the side to see what products are on the shelf and a camera to see who’s in front of it.

“It doesn’t really get in the way when it goes through the store, it recognizes when customers are in the way and backs away from them and allows them to have their space when shopping. But it’s definitely a presence in the building and I can tell you the kids sure think it’s awesome,” said Lampkin.

Store Director Brandon Lampkin says Tally is not replacing any employees and it may just be the first of many changes ahead.

“I think the grocery supply chain and the world is changing so quickly that this is just one of many advancements to come in the grocery industry. And Tally the robot moderating shelf conditions is an opportunity for us to be on that cutting edge with many many other things in the future to come,” said Lampkin.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.