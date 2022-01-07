Advertisement

Fire destroys house in Omaha neighborhood

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire a few miles north of downtown Omaha.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames in the front porch area of the house near North 16 & Emmet. The fire spread fast and crews had a difficult time catching up with the flames.

They had to pull back as the roof caved in and attacked it all from the outside. Thankfully, everyone inside the house got out.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Man sentenced for sex crime aboard 2017 Denver flight above Nebraska
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Jan. 6 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths, more than 1,500 new cases in Douglas County
Omaha-metro teachers’ unions call on cities to enact mask mandates
1 killed, 2 injured in southwest Omaha crash

Latest News

CHI Health moves to double masking
CHI Health moves to double masking
Omaha gunman faces amended charges
Omaha gunman faces amended charges
Council Bluffs eyes part of infrastructure money
Council Bluffs eyes part of infrastructure money
New Nebraska prison study presented to lawmakers
Omaha gunman pleads no contest to 2018 officer-involved shooting