Fire destroys house in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews are trying to find out the cause of a house fire a few miles north of downtown Omaha.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames in the front porch area of the house near North 16 & Emmet. The fire spread fast and crews had a difficult time catching up with the flames.

They had to pull back as the roof caved in and attacked it all from the outside. Thankfully, everyone inside the house got out.

