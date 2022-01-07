David’s Evening Forecast - Warming to start the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Finally seeing a little bit of warming across the area today. Temperatures managed to climb above 20 degrees in the metro, warmer than the last two days but still coming in about 10 degrees below average. Temperatures will remain chilly this evening, especially when a strong south wind is factored in. That south wind will keep wind chills in the 5 to 10 degree range for most of the evening and overnight. The good news is that same wind will keep temperatures from falling much overnight, with lows only dipping to around 17 before we actually warm a few degrees by morning.

Wind Chills This Evening (WOWT)

As warmer air tries to move in on Saturday, some low clouds are expected to develop in the morning. Some patchy drizzle is possible as well, though impacts for the moment appear to be minimal as temperatures continue to warm. We should see a little sunshine in the afternoon with highs topping out in the low 40s. Unfortunately, the warm-up is brief, as another cold front moves through in the afternoon. Behind that front, chilly air settles back in for the second half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday drop back to around 30 degrees. Colder, but not as brutally cold as what we saw earlier this week. We stay cold on Monday with highs in the upper 20s.

We finally get a more prolonged reprieve from the cold next week. Warmer air surges in Tuesday, pushing our highs to near 50 degrees. Temperatures should jump into the middle 50s on Wednesday, with mid to upper 40s likely Thursday and Friday. Another storm system will push by the area by Friday of next week. That system will bring a chance of rain or snow to the region, but at the moment it is too early to say if it will have impacts for the metro area.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

