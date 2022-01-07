Conditions remain dry throughout Missouri river basin

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Conditions remain dry throughout the Missouri River basin, so officials are predicting that the amount of water flowing down the river this year will be below average again.

The dry forecast reduces the chance of widespread flooding along the river this spring, although some local flooding is still possible if chunks of ice block the flow of water or if heavy rains fall on an area.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that last year was the 10th-driest year on record in the Missouri River basin. This year, runoff is expected to increase somewhat but it is expected to be only 84% of the long-term average.

