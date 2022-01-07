Advertisement

Conditions remain dry throughout Missouri river basin

Army Corps of Engineers logo
Army Corps of Engineers logo (KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Conditions remain dry throughout the Missouri River basin, so officials are predicting that the amount of water flowing down the river this year will be below average again.

The dry forecast reduces the chance of widespread flooding along the river this spring, although some local flooding is still possible if chunks of ice block the flow of water or if heavy rains fall on an area.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that last year was the 10th-driest year on record in the Missouri River basin. This year, runoff is expected to increase somewhat but it is expected to be only 84% of the long-term average.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska DOT considering closing major access points to South Omaha
Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Omaha family shares journey with MIS-C
Omaha family urges parents to know MIS-C warning signs after son’s battle
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Wednesday Jan. 5 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 10 deaths
OMAHA ARPA PLANS
Omaha to distribute $112 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds

Latest News

Man sentenced for sex crime aboard 2017 Denver flight above Nebraska
Iowa man pleads guilty to illegal internet sales of steroids
Man sentenced in beating death of 2-year-old Fairbury boy
Omaha's Thursday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - One more frigid night, then warming up