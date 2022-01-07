Advertisement

Bon Jovi set to give Omaha a good name

Concert Announcement
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi has announced a concert stop at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

It’s no joke. The Bon Jovi 2022 Tour will launch in Omaha on Friday, April 1. The city is the first of 15 concert dates for April.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. January 14.

Fans can check the band’s website for details on VIP packages and other details.

The band says it spent much of the pandemic recording and releasing new music and creating livestream performance content.

