Bon Jovi set to give Omaha a good name

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi has announced a concert stop at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

It’s no joke. The Bon Jovi 2022 Tour will launch in Omaha on Friday, April 1. The city is the first of 15 concert dates for April.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. January 14.

Fans can check the band’s website for details on VIP packages and other details.

The band says it spent much of the pandemic recording and releasing new music and creating livestream performance content.

