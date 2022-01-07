Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Tate Odvody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tate Odvody had a great week at Baxter Arena in the Metro Holiday Tournament helping Westside win its first title in the event in almost two decades. Tate is a very unique player that can attack from everywhere on the floor, he can shoot, drive and score in the post.

He also put in a ton of work over the summer following an injury that cut last season short, a stress fracture in his left foot. Determined to come back stronger Tate also committed himself to the weight room where his coach Jim Simons estimates he lost ten to 15 pounds.

This is a team that goes nine deep, they are hard to prepare for because you never know who it’s going to be in each game. Last week it was Tate who had 20 in the title game and 22 in the semifinal. The Warriors went through three very good teams, Elkhorn South, Millard North and Bellevue West to win the championship. They were bounced out of the state tournament last year in a one-point game, Westside is hungry.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.