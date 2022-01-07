Advertisement

Arson blamed in Omaha apartment fire

By Lauren Melendez
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police arrested one person while Omaha firefighters attacked an apartment fire Friday morning.

First responders were called to the scene at 7:12 a.m. The apartment complex is along Benson Gardens Boulevard, which is northeast of 81st and Blondo.

One man was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

It appeared the fire started in a second floor apartment. At least two apartments were damaged.

The suspected arsonist was apprehended at the scene. Authorities said it was too early to say what may have happened prior to the fire being set.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Man sentenced for sex crime aboard 2017 Denver flight above Nebraska
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Jan. 6 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths, more than 1,500 new cases in Douglas County
Omaha-metro teachers’ unions call on cities to enact mask mandates
Nebraska DOT considering closing major access points to South Omaha

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Friday Jan. 7 COVID-19 update: Treatments in limited supply; Nomi Health test sites struggle in extreme cold
2315 Benson Gardens Boulevard
Omaha arson investigation
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
Bon Jovi set to give Omaha a good name
153rd & Q in Omaha
1 killed, 2 injured at southwest Omaha crash