Arson blamed in Omaha apartment fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police arrested one person while Omaha firefighters attacked an apartment fire Friday morning.

First responders were called to the scene at 7:12 a.m. The apartment complex is along Benson Gardens Boulevard, which is northeast of 81st and Blondo.

One man was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

It appeared the fire started in a second floor apartment. At least two apartments were damaged.

The suspected arsonist was apprehended at the scene. Authorities said it was too early to say what may have happened prior to the fire being set.

