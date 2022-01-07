Advertisement

Arrest warrant for Omaha bank robbery suspect

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified a suspect in a recent bank robbery inside a grocery store.

The suspect has a history of doing that.

An arrest warrant is out for Traynell Toney, 28, of Omaha.

He allegedly walked into the First National Bank at 51st and Center Road at 3:20 p.m. on December 20.

The robber fled in a brown or gold Chevy Equinox with no plates.

Brown or gold Chevy Equinox with no plates. Omaha, NE December 20, 2021.
Brown or gold Chevy Equinox with no plates. Omaha, NE December 20, 2021.(WOWT)

Toney was convicted of robbing the US Bank inside the Baker’s Supermarket just north of 90th and Fort in June 2017. He was sentenced to three years in federal prison in March 2018 and was released from prison in December 2020.

Anyone with information about Toney’s whereabouts is asked to provide tips to Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, via the p3tips mobile app, or the Crime Stoppers Website.

A tip leading to his arrest could lead to a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday's Powerball drawing worth $632.6 million. It was...
2 winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot
Man sentenced for sex crime aboard 2017 Denver flight above Nebraska
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Thursday Jan. 6 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths, more than 1,500 new cases in Douglas County
Omaha-metro teachers’ unions call on cities to enact mask mandates
Nebraska DOT considering closing major access points to South Omaha

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
LIVE: CHI Health doctors discuss masking changes for healthcare workers
Omaha Police have arrested Joseph Petree in connection with an arson Friday morning, Dec. 7,...
Suspect accused in Omaha apartment fire to be booked for 1st-degree arson
2315 Benson Gardens Boulevard
Omaha arson investigation
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
Bon Jovi set to give Omaha a good name