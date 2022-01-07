Arrest warrant for Omaha bank robbery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police have identified a suspect in a recent bank robbery inside a grocery store.

The suspect has a history of doing that.

An arrest warrant is out for Traynell Toney, 28, of Omaha.

He allegedly walked into the First National Bank at 51st and Center Road at 3:20 p.m. on December 20.

The robber fled in a brown or gold Chevy Equinox with no plates.

Brown or gold Chevy Equinox with no plates. Omaha, NE December 20, 2021. (WOWT)

Toney was convicted of robbing the US Bank inside the Baker’s Supermarket just north of 90th and Fort in June 2017. He was sentenced to three years in federal prison in March 2018 and was released from prison in December 2020.

Anyone with information about Toney’s whereabouts is asked to provide tips to Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, via the p3tips mobile app, or the Crime Stoppers Website.

A tip leading to his arrest could lead to a $1,000 reward.

