1 killed, 2 injured at southwest Omaha crash

153rd & Q in Omaha
153rd & Q in Omaha(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The intersection of 153rd & Q was closed for about four hours Thursday night as Omaha police investigated a deadly crash.

They reported that a westbound 2009 Volkswagen Jetta collided with a southbound 2009 Chevy Cobalt in the intersection after 10 p.m.

The two vehicles came to a stop in the eastbound lanes of Q Street.

The driver of the Chevy was killed. He was identified as Jacob W. Reynolds of Omaha. He was 22 years old.

The unrestrained driver of the VW and his restrained passenger were injured.

The report did not indicate who had the right of way.

