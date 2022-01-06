Villanova returns the favor against Creighton 75-41, Jay Wright’s 500th win

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two and a half weeks after Creighton beat Villanova by double digits in Omaha, the 19th ranked Wildcats do the same in Philadelphia. Inside Finneran Pavilion, a place the Jays have never won, Villanova left no doubt 75-41. It is Jay Wright’s 500th career win.

Creighton was in it early, Ryan Hawkins chased down a long rebound setting up a Ryan Nembhard layup in the first half, at that point the Jays led 13-12, it was also the final time they had the advantage. Alex O’Connell led Creighton with 13 points on 5-11 shooting, Justin Moore led Villanova with 22 points.

After O’Connell connected on a three-pointer at the 7:26 mark of the first half that cut the Villanova lead to just three, the home team went on a 13-2 run and led by 14 at halftime. The Jays will next play Tuesday at home against 16th ranked Providence, an 8 p.m. start.

