Villanova returns the favor against Creighton 75-41, Jay Wright’s 500th win

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott shouts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)(Laurence Kesterson | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two and a half weeks after Creighton beat Villanova by double digits in Omaha, the 19th ranked Wildcats do the same in Philadelphia. Inside Finneran Pavilion, a place the Jays have never won, Villanova left no doubt 75-41. It is Jay Wright’s 500th career win.

Creighton was in it early, Ryan Hawkins chased down a long rebound setting up a Ryan Nembhard layup in the first half, at that point the Jays led 13-12, it was also the final time they had the advantage. Alex O’Connell led Creighton with 13 points on 5-11 shooting, Justin Moore led Villanova with 22 points.

After O’Connell connected on a three-pointer at the 7:26 mark of the first half that cut the Villanova lead to just three, the home team went on a 13-2 run and led by 14 at halftime. The Jays will next play Tuesday at home against 16th ranked Providence, an 8 p.m. start.

