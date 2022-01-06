Advertisement

University of Kansas suspends 2 fraternities until 2027

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. - The University of Kansas has suspended two fraternities for five years following an investigation that accused the clubs of fostering a culture of hazing.

The Kansas City Star reports that the university on Tuesday informed Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta in a letter that they will be removed from KU’s campus until the spring of 2027. The letter says investigations by national fraternity leadership and reviewed by a university panel found the fraternities engaged in a pattern of hazing, including action that hurt students.

One instance attributed to Phi Gamma Delta says a pledge suffered a concussion after being thrown against a locker.

Phi Delta Theta was also accused of causing harm to pledges through forced workouts and other actions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska DOT considering closing major access points to South Omaha
Omaha family shares journey with MIS-C
Omaha family urges parents to know MIS-C warning signs after son’s battle
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County confirms 6 deaths, 1,000+ cases
Pottawattamie County takes ownership of Mt. Crescent
‘We’re not giving up’: La Vista police still stumped by Ryan Larsen disappearance

Latest News

State Representative Ras Smith on Tuesday announced he is running for Governor of Iowa in 2022.
Waterloo lawmaker drops campaign for Iowa governor
Hate crime investigation sought into eastern Iowa mosque vandalism
The National Transportation Safety Board says the captain of a fishing boat that collided with...
Report doesn’t identify cause of November plane crash
Douglas County hires new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.
Douglas County introduces new Diversity, Equity, Inclusion officer