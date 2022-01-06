Subzero temperatures creates dangerous cold conditions for Omaha first-responders

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews were responding to weather-related emergencies amid very low temperatures Thursday morning.

A furnace fire in a house near 23rd and B streets displaced a family of four.

Fire crews told 6 News that despite the amount of protective gear firefighters must wear to fight fires, they are still very susceptible to the extreme cold unless they take extra precautions.

In south Omaha, a water main break amid Thursday morning’s dangerously cold conditions was causing treacherous driving conditions near 45th and Polk streets. Crews working to repair the break said they hoped to be finished by noon.

