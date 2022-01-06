Advertisement

Omaha-metro teachers’ unions call on cities to enact mask mandates

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union leaders representing thousands of teachers at six local school districts called on their respective city leaders to issue mask requirements as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

“We cannot just leave it up to our schools to implement mitigation policies,” the letter states.

The letter addressed to the City Councils of Omaha, Bellevue, La Vista, Papillion, and Ralston was sent from Andrew Bowen, president of Bellevue Education Association; Tim Royers, president of the Millard Education Association; Robert Miller, president of the Omaha Education Association; Jared Wagenknecht, president of the Papillion-La Vista Education Association; Jane Leadabrand, president of the Ralston Education Association; and Teresa Matthews, president of the Westside Education Association.

“Omicron now accounts for the majority of the cases in our community, and all of the best guidance indicates that a combination of universal masking and high vaccination rates is the right approach to keeping the disease under control. It is imperative that you as city council members act on this,” the letter states.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday issued a report on its Health Alert Network stating that the omicron variant now accounts for 52% of COVID-19 tests sequenced in the state in the past two weeks.

Read the letter from the teachers’ unions

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

