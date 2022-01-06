Nebraska officials discuss 2022 state tax reform priorities

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials held a news conference Thursday afternoon to review tax reforms they want prioritized in the 2022 legislative session.

Ricketts was joined by Chairwoman and State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan and members of the state’s revenue committee.

The Nebraska Unicameral reconvened Wednesday for a new short session.

Watch Thursday’s news conference

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.