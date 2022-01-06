Advertisement

Nebraska officials discuss 2022 state tax reform priorities

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and other state officials held a news conference Thursday afternoon to review tax reforms they want prioritized in the 2022 legislative session.

Ricketts was joined by Chairwoman and State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan and members of the state’s revenue committee.

The Nebraska Unicameral reconvened Wednesday for a new short session.

Watch Thursday’s news conference

