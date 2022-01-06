From Millard South to Arizona State, Tyler Antoniak signs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard South senior Tyler Antoniak announced his Arizona State commitment in late November and signed his letter of intent in early January. He’s had a ton of success in Greco to go to with a state championship as a sophomore finishing off a 56-0 season. Tyler hasn’t finished outside the top three in the state in his first three years of high school wrestling. Tyler is wrestling at 152 pounds this season.

He also put Virginia, Air Force, Nebraska and Oklahoma in his top-five.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.