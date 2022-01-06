Advertisement

From Millard South to Arizona State, Tyler Antoniak signs

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard South senior Tyler Antoniak announced his Arizona State commitment in late November and signed his letter of intent in early January. He’s had a ton of success in Greco to go to with a state championship as a sophomore finishing off a 56-0 season. Tyler hasn’t finished outside the top three in the state in his first three years of high school wrestling. Tyler is wrestling at 152 pounds this season.

He also put Virginia, Air Force, Nebraska and Oklahoma in his top-five.

