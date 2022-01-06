Despite 12 steals, Huskers lose 79-67 at Michigan State

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After building a five-point first-half lead against the tenth-ranked team in the country the Huskers lost at Michigan State 79-67. Derrick Walker Jr. tied a career-high with 16 points, matching his performance against Tennessee State in late November. With an eight of nine shooting performance in East Lansing, he is now shooting 77.5% this season.

Bryce McGownes and Koby Webster added 13 points, Webster played 20 minutes off the bench. It’s the fifth straight game Bryce reached double figures.

Michigan State is still perfect at home and has now won 13 of 14. Nebraska tied its season-high with 12 steals. The Huskers are now 0-3 against ranked opponents, they will stay on the road to play Rutgers Saturday at 1p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.