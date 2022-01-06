Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - One more frigid night, then warming up

By David Koeller
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lots of sunshine today, but despite that blue sky, temperatures have stayed frigid all day long. We only saw a high of 9° in Omaha, with wind chills staying below zero all day long. We will continue to see frigid weather this evening, though if there is any good news, it’s that winds will not be quite strong. That means wind chills will hover around zero, rather than dropping to near -20° like we saw this morning. Air temperatures will dip to near 1° by Midnight, but should actually come up a few degrees by sunrise.

We’ll start to see temperatures move in the right direction on Friday, though it will still be cold all day. temperatures will warm to around 20° by the afternoon, still below average but a good 10 degrees warmer than today. However, breezy south winds in the afternoon will likely keep wind chills in the single digits to around 10 degrees. A much better warm-up arrives for Saturday, with southwest winds helping to push our temperatures back into the low to middle 40s.

Friday Wind Chills
Friday Wind Chills(WOWT)

Yet another cold front moves through Saturday night and will bring a drop in temperatures for Sunday and Monday. We will be colder those days, but not nearly as cold as what we have experienced over the last 24 hours. Highs on Sunday and Monday will top out in the upper 20s to low 30s. A more sustained warming trend is expected for the middle of next week. Highs in the 40s are likely Tuesday through at least Friday, with highs potentially topping out in the 50s for Wednesday. Conditions remain dry through at least the next week.

