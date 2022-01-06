Central Omaha neighbors fight planning board

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who live in a Central Omaha neighborhood are fighting to keep their peace and quiet.

There are plans to move an apartment complex into the area, and people who have lived there for decades say they didn’t make their homes there to end up living next to a big apartment complex.

Melina Petersen and her neighbors, Mark and Debbie Rushlau, represent four generations that call this tucked away neighborhood near Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street home.

These neighbors are concerned, saying a proposed housing project is too big and not a good fit there.

Petersen grew up there. She’s concerned about all the people who will come with the complex.

Neighbors don’t want the apartments to change the neighborhood.

Mark Rushlau and other people who live in the area are hoping to stop the project.

The attorney for the developers laid out their proposal to the Omaha Planning Board: a 195-unit complex with a clubhouse and swimming pool along with commercial space along Saddle Creek Road. They said the project will improve the area and bring in jobs — and increase the area’s tax revenues by $45,000 per year or more.

“What is being proposed here the projected value of the project is about $26,625,000 revenue expected to be generated for full buildout is $574,802 a year, so obviously a significant increase in the revenue with this particular development,” attorney Larry Jobeun said.

Developers are asking for more than $5 million in financing to help with the more than $44 million project.

If the Planning Board approves the development plan, it will then move to the City Council for final approval.

