6 First Alert Day: Bitter cold wind chills are with us all morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This morning is a 6 First Alert Morning due to the dangerous wind chills that are expected to persist right through the morning drive and the trek to school for the kids. Air temperatures will dip just below zero this morning with wind chills that could drop as low a -30 at times, especially north of Omaha.

We’ll only reach a high near 8 degrees today in the metro with a few double digit highs possible south of town. Wind chills will be at their worst in the 6 to 9am window with the metro hitting -25 at times and -30 north of the metro.

It will be another cold night tonight with air temps holding steady in single digits above zero but thankfully the wind will be much lighter overnight. Warmer afternoon highs in the 20s are likely Friday with 40s returning Saturday.

