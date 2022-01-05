UNL requiring masks on campus and at all events, activities

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Citing the quick-spreading nature of the omicron COVID-19 variant, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Wednesday it will again implement a mask policy.

“As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads quickly across the U.S. and now in Nebraska, we are making several important updates to our safety protocols for the Spring semester,” Wednesday’s release states. “UNL will temporarily require face coverings indoors, including at UNL events, until further notice.”

Students, faculty, and staff will also be required to take a COVID-19 test ahead of their return to campus, or next week if they have already returned. Testing is available on both UNL campuses.

Those who have had a PCR test in the past 90 days are able to request an exemption, the release states.

Anyone who tests positive will be asked to delay their return to campus. UNL is also implementing some changes to its isolation policies, following CDC guidance: The isolation period is now five days, so those testing positive for COVID-19 can return after five days if they don’t have a fever and all other symptoms are improving — but they will be required to wear a face covering.

“As a reminder, UNL provides isolation housing free of charge to students as available,” the release states.

The university also requested staff, faculty, and students to upload their booster information to its vaccination registry when they receive their COVID-19 vaccination booster.

“None of us wanted to start 2022 preparing for another surge of COVID-19. But the Omicron variant has rapidly taken hold, and we need to take these actions to help ensure the safety of our campus community,” UNL Chancellor Dr. Ronnie Green said in the release.

Second semester resumes in full on Jan. 18.

