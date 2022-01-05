Tuesday Jan. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County confirms 6 deaths, 1,000+ cases

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Nebraska DHHS omicron report

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday issued a report on its Health Alert Network stating that the omicron variant now accounts for 52% of COVID-19 tests sequenced in the state in the past two weeks.

“Jurisdictional variation exists but given its rapid growth, it is likely omicron will soon become predominant even in regions with lower proportions of omicron identifications currently,” the DHHS report states.

The report goes on to say that the Regeneron antibody treatment has been rendered ineffective against the omicron variant, but that Sotrovimab — which is in short supply nationally and statewide, as is Paxlovid — still works.

“Prioritization of therapeutics will be required as we await improvement in the supply chain,” the update states.

The National Institutes of Health advised of such supply chain issues in an update on Dec. 23, stating: “With the increase in cases of COVID-19 and the emergence of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of concern, there may be logistical or supply constraints that make it impossible to offer the available therapy to all eligible patients, making patient triage necessary.”

In that report, NIH outlined recommendations for such triage. DHHS, in turn, is recommending treatment prioritizations, which mirror the initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout population priorities. The DHHS document also outlines treatment suggestions and priorities for those high-risk outpatients with mild to moderate omicron COVID-19.

Health director urges masking at schools

Noting that the community is still battling the delta variant as the omicron variant “is making its presence felt in Douglas County and the surrounding area,” Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse urged parents to consider masking their children for the return to school.

In Tuesday’s update, the Douglas County Health Department also thanked the community “who have responded to the need for testing, and the thousands who continue to show up for vaccinations and booster shots.”

Dr. Huse continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The vaccines and testing are our best tools against COVID-19 at this time,” she said. “We are asking everyone to make the safe and healthy choice to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Douglas County update

DEATHS: The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported six COVID-19 deaths: three unvaccinated men — one in his 50s, one in his 60s, and one in his 70s; two vaccinated women in their 60s, and an unvaccinated woman older than age 80 has passed.

The latest report brings the local COVID-19 death toll to 922.

Three men, one in his 50s, one in his 60s and one in his 70s have passed. All three of them were unvaccinated. Two vaccinated women in their 60s have passed, and an unvaccinated woman over 80 has passed.

CASES: DCHD also reported 1,038 positive COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Monday’s report, jumping the local seven-day average to 768 cases from 691 a day earlier.

The health department said the new case totals were from tests conducted Monday and not representative of a backlog and were the second-largest new case report since the start of the pandemic. The highest number, reported Saturday, included a one-day total of 1,188 cases from Thursday testing. The third-highest one-day positive case total was 937 cases from testing on Nov. 18, 2020.

The total number of local residents infected with the virus to date is now 106,943.

A week ago, the local seven-day average was 296 cases. Two weeks ago, it was 255 cases. About a month ago, it was 290 cases. Three months ago, it was 160 cases. Six months ago, it was 17 cases.

The seven-day average per 100,000 for Douglas County also increased, from 858.7 to 942.7 cases.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Local hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. The health department reported Tuesday afternoon that local hospitals were at 93% capacity, with 103 beds available, down from 209 on Monday and 277 reported on Sunday. Adult ICU beds were 91% occupied, with 26 beds available, down from 29 reported a day earlier. Pediatric ICU beds were at 85% capacity with 20 beds available, up from 19 on Monday and 17 reported Sunday.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: Among those hospitalized were 340 COVID-19 patients, up from 338 reported Monday and 310 on Sunday. Tuesday’s total still included seven pediatric patients. There were also 105 adult COVID-19 patients in local ICUs as of Tuesday, up from 96 reported Monday morning and 90 reported Sunday. Of the current ICU patients, 55 of them were on ventilators, up from 52 reported a day prior.

Additionally, five patients were awaiting COVID-19 test results, DCHD reported Tuesday.

The highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in 2021 was 350 patients reported on Dec. 13.

Correction: A previous version of this report incorrectly indicated the vaccination status of some of the COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday. 6 News regrets the error.

Creighton, Ralston to require masks

Creighton University and Ralston Public Schools are among the latest educational settings to issue mask requirements in the new year.

In a letter to parents and staff, the superintendent of Ralston Public Schools said masks will be required when school resumes Wednesday.

Dr. Mark Adler said Ralston’s District Health Team has seen an increase in confirmed positive cases among students and staff since the first semester ended Dec. 21.

Creighton University also announced a mask requirement Tuesday. The university tweeted that its mandate, which will apply to most indoor spaces on campus, would go into effect on Saturday; the CU spring semester starts Wednesday, Jan. 12.

A Creighton spokesman confirmed to 6 News that the mandate would apply to Bluejay games at CHI Health Center.

Three Rivers update

Three Rivers Public Health Department on Tuesday reported 15 recent COVID-19 deaths in the community, bringing the death toll in the health district to 180. 3RPHD, which includes Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties, has reported 20 COVID-19 deaths since Dec. 2.

The health district also reported Tuesday that two cases of the omicron variant have been confirmed in the health district.

As of Jan. 2, the positivity rate in Dodge County is 17.2%, up from 16.4% on Dec. 26 and 10.3% on Dec 19. In Saunders County, it’s 29.9%, up from 20.6% on Dec. 26; on Dec. 12, it was 7.2%. In Washington County, it’s 27.1%, up from 18.8% on Dec. 26 and 13.2% on Dec. 19.

Noting that initial research does indicate the omicron variant may produce milder symptoms than previous variants, 3RPHD Executive Director Terra Uhing urged the community to get vaccinated and take precautions to contain spread and protect local hospital capacity.

“Our hospital systems continue to be near or at capacity with COVID-19 patients, the vast majority of which are unvaccinated. If you are sick, please stay home, get tested if you have symptoms, wear a mask if you are around others and wash your hands often,” she said.

According to the 3RPDH COVID-19 dashboard, 59.8% of the health district’s population ages 5 and older is fully vaccinated.

Mavericks hockey program reports cases

The University of Nebraska-Omaha’s weekend hockey series with Denver has been postponed due to COVID-19 in the Mavericks program.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference issued a press release Tuesday afternoon and the Mavericks’ Athletic Director Adrian Dowell followed with a post on Twitter.

Lincoln-Lancaster County update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday moved its risk dial up to red, meaning the risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community is severe.”

LLCHD reported three COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday: a vaccinated man in his 50s, and two unvaccinated women in their 70s. The COVID-19 death toll there is now 358.

The health department also reported 351 positive cases on Tuesday, bringing the total cases reported to 50,947.

Lancaster County has 113 hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 of whom are on ventilators.

To date, 64.4% of Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated.

Kansas sees record COVID cases; hospital workers sidelined

(AP) - Kansas is reporting a record seven-day average for new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases as one of the state’s largest hospitals struggles to treat an influx of patients.

State health department data released Monday shows Kansas reported an average of 3,134 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday. That’s 13% higher than the previous record of 2,767 cases per day for the seven days ending Nov. 18, 2020.

At the University of Kansas Hospital, Chief Medical Officer Steve Stites says more than 500 of more than 13,000 employees are sick or awaiting test results.

Today's #Covid19 Update is right here: https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news Douglas County Nebraska Nebraska... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Monday, January 3, 2022

🔽🔽🔽 pic.twitter.com/rRqkWqa4Jt — Methodist Health System (@MeaningOfCare) January 4, 2022

We will have a COVID vaccine clinic open to the community at Washington Elementary School in Fremont on Tuesday, January 4th from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. This will be IN LIEU of our normal Tuesday walk-in clinic at the health department. pic.twitter.com/OSJ3WiDpbk — Three Rivers Public Health (@threerivers_ph) January 2, 2022

