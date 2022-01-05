Advertisement

Senators give an inside look of North Omaha Recovery Plan

Senators say the changes would be historic
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No doubt the pandemic has affected many of us economically and it’s still going. Small businesses struggling to survive or they’ve closed.

Many are trying to keep a roof over their head while navigating a job and trying to stay healthy. Two senators believe they have a plan that will allow North Omaha to emerge from the pandemic as a more vibrant community.

“We’re not looking to create more programs, but one time injection of investment,” said Senator Justin Wayne.

Senator Justin Wayne believes now is the time for the North Omaha Recovery Plan.

“Single plan that North Omaha can get behind. We sat down and looked at 20 old plans,” said Wayne.

The idea from Senator Wayne and Senator Terrell McKinney is to use some of the billions set aside in the American Rescue Plan Act.

After all -- while Nebraska as a state is seeing historically low unemployment -- Senator Wayne points out that the unemployment rate for Black Omaha residents is close to the levels of the 2008 recession.

Their plan would be to help small businesses get going again and build a pool of access to forgivable and low-interest loans as other cities have done.

To build 100 single-family homes -- 200 rentals -- and preserve another 200. The changes -- the senators say -- would be historic.

“This is a one-time opportunity to make a recovery on the hardest hit areas from the pandemic. But also, according to federal guidelines, bridge the disparity -- and eliminate the disparity in communities like North Omaha,” said Wayne.

The plan also includes help for small businesses -- from 30th Street to 16th Street -- Eppley and 24th -- creating the tools to also create corridors of success for generations to come.

“We’re taking historic Florence to 24th Street and saying what is the impact of COVID and how can we reduce the disparities across the line. We’re going block to block to make sure we make a difference,” said Wayne.

There’s a virtual information session with Senators Wayne and McKinney Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bennington fatal crash
Authorities identify driver killed in crash northwest of Omaha
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Jan. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity rate jumps to nearly 20%
Nebraska Corrections confirmed inmate’s death
‘We’re not giving up’: La Vista police still stumped by Ryan Larsen disappearance
Two children die in New Year’s Day fire in south Omaha neighborhood

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 5 COVID-19 update: Nebraska DHHS reports 52% of recent cases are omicron
Nebraska senator stresses shortage of school psychologists
6 On Your Side: Breaking down child tax credit
6 On Your Side: Breaking down child tax credit
Omaha family urges parents to know MIS-C warning signs
Omaha family urges parents to know MIS-C warning signs
Big Ten Men: Huskers at Michigan State
Big Ten Men: Huskers at Michigan State