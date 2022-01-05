Senators give an inside look of North Omaha Recovery Plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No doubt the pandemic has affected many of us economically and it’s still going. Small businesses struggling to survive or they’ve closed.

Many are trying to keep a roof over their head while navigating a job and trying to stay healthy. Two senators believe they have a plan that will allow North Omaha to emerge from the pandemic as a more vibrant community.

“We’re not looking to create more programs, but one time injection of investment,” said Senator Justin Wayne.

Senator Justin Wayne believes now is the time for the North Omaha Recovery Plan.

“Single plan that North Omaha can get behind. We sat down and looked at 20 old plans,” said Wayne.

The idea from Senator Wayne and Senator Terrell McKinney is to use some of the billions set aside in the American Rescue Plan Act.

After all -- while Nebraska as a state is seeing historically low unemployment -- Senator Wayne points out that the unemployment rate for Black Omaha residents is close to the levels of the 2008 recession.

Their plan would be to help small businesses get going again and build a pool of access to forgivable and low-interest loans as other cities have done.

To build 100 single-family homes -- 200 rentals -- and preserve another 200. The changes -- the senators say -- would be historic.

“This is a one-time opportunity to make a recovery on the hardest hit areas from the pandemic. But also, according to federal guidelines, bridge the disparity -- and eliminate the disparity in communities like North Omaha,” said Wayne.

The plan also includes help for small businesses -- from 30th Street to 16th Street -- Eppley and 24th -- creating the tools to also create corridors of success for generations to come.

“We’re taking historic Florence to 24th Street and saying what is the impact of COVID and how can we reduce the disparities across the line. We’re going block to block to make sure we make a difference,” said Wayne.

There’s a virtual information session with Senators Wayne and McKinney Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

