Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Cold air is here but the coldest is set to move in Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - That strong wind overnight sent another round of bitter cold air our way. We’re right in the middle of it this morning with temps a few degrees either side of 10 degrees. Wind chills will be near -10 degrees most of the morning as well. Warming will be a struggle all day.

Wind gusts will still try to hit 40 mph for a while this morning but thankfully they will gradually back off all day.

Tonight into Thursday morning we still have our 6 First Alert Day in place. Thankfully the snow threat has diminished in our area with the majority of it likely to go to the southwest. That means there won’t be much of an impact to the Thursday morning drive.

Up to a half inch of powdery snow is still possible but I would expect most of that to end up southwest of the metro at this point.

The bigger story around the 6 First Alert Day will be the very cold wind chills that we’ll have in the area Thursday morning. Those could be as cold as -25 degrees for several hours Thursday morning. That will be as temperatures are near zero with some wind gusts up near 30 mph at times. Nearly all school districts will be back in session by Thursday with several kids walking to school or standing at the bus stop in that cold air. Please be sure to bundle up.

Temperatures will struggle to warm all day Thursday too with high getting close to 10 degrees by the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm a bit more Friday as the colder air starts to move out.

