Advertisement

Report doesn’t identify cause of November plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board says the captain of a fishing boat that collided with...
The National Transportation Safety Board says the captain of a fishing boat that collided with a chemical tanker near Galveston, Texas, killing three people, did not respond to danger signals from the other ship.(NTSB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) - The preliminary report on a plane crash that killed three people in northwest Nebraska in November doesn’t identify the cause of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Wednesday that the plane’s takeoff appeared normal before it crashed on Nov. 21, and no anomalies were found in the plane’s engines or instruments. But most of the airplane’s wreckage was consumed by fire after it crashed about a mile and a half away from the Chadron airport.

The federal agency will continue investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska DOT considering closing major access points to South Omaha
Omaha family shares journey with MIS-C
Omaha family urges parents to know MIS-C warning signs after son’s battle
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County confirms 6 deaths, 1,000+ cases
Pottawattamie County takes ownership of Mt. Crescent
‘We’re not giving up’: La Vista police still stumped by Ryan Larsen disappearance

Latest News

University of Kansas suspends 2 fraternities until 2027
State Representative Ras Smith on Tuesday announced he is running for Governor of Iowa in 2022.
Waterloo lawmaker drops campaign for Iowa governor
Hate crime investigation sought into eastern Iowa mosque vandalism
Douglas County hires new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer.
Douglas County introduces new Diversity, Equity, Inclusion officer