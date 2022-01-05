Report doesn’t identify cause of November plane crash

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) - The preliminary report on a plane crash that killed three people in northwest Nebraska in November doesn’t identify the cause of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Wednesday that the plane’s takeoff appeared normal before it crashed on Nov. 21, and no anomalies were found in the plane’s engines or instruments. But most of the airplane’s wreckage was consumed by fire after it crashed about a mile and a half away from the Chadron airport.

The federal agency will continue investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.