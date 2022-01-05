LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Omaha mayor to detail city’s plans for American Rescue Plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert will have a news conference Wednesday afternoon to share the city’s plans for its first round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

6 News talked with State Senators Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney on Tuesday about using some of the billions set aside in the ARPA for development in north Omaha.

“We’re not looking to create more programs, but one-time injection of investment,” Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne said. He believes now is the time for the North Omaha Recovery Plan.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.