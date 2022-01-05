Advertisement

LIVE AT 1:30 P.M.: Omaha mayor to detail city’s plans for American Rescue Plan

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert will have a news conference Wednesday afternoon to share the city’s plans for its first round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

6 News talked with State Senators Justin Wayne and Terrell McKinney on Tuesday about using some of the billions set aside in the ARPA for development in north Omaha.

“We’re not looking to create more programs, but one-time injection of investment,” Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne said. He believes now is the time for the North Omaha Recovery Plan.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family shares journey with MIS-C
Omaha family urges parents to know MIS-C warning signs after son’s battle
Nebraska DOT considering closing major access points to South Omaha
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County confirms 6 deaths, 1,000+ cases
Pottawattamie County takes ownership of Mt. Crescent
‘We’re not giving up’: La Vista police still stumped by Ryan Larsen disappearance

Latest News

PJ Miguelino puts on his mask as he leaves a Suites Residence Hall room.
UNL requiring masks on campus and at all events, activities
6 First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Wednesday night light snow could impact Thursday AM commute. Bitter cold as well!
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Cold air is here but the coldest is set to move in Thursday